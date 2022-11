Not Available

The good, the bad, and the drop-dead gorgeous. The train en route to Sunshine Hill City holds six very deadly and beautiful women. In the days of stagecoaches, cowboys, and highway robbery. On this particular day when a steam-train hauling valuable cargo is hijacked by rogue bandits, it's up to 6 female strangers to save the day. These ladies prove that you don't have to be a man to stop the bad guys.