Batshit-insane christian propaganda from the early 80s. From the VHS dust jacket: "A fully dramatic feature film which gives a glimpse at incredible events which may well be taking place today - events which have perilous significance when viewed in the light of God's prophetic Word. To newspaper reporter Sam Jensen, it's a high adventure, death-defying persuit of a once-in-a-lifetime news story. His investigations have linked currency devaluation, global computerization, credit control, laser ID imprints and survivalist camps to the One World Foundation, whose plans are to control the world. To Jenny Marshall, a member of a bible study group studying the End Times, it means much more. To you, Early Warning can be an effective film to reinforce the meaning of out position in history - as we move a step closer to the beginning of God's final judgement."