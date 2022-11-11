Early Years of Jesus

Not Available

Two thousand years ago, a man called Jesus Christ was born. Much has been written about the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Surprisingly, these accounts cover only a few years of His life. But since the moment of His birth, His life has been cloaked in controversy. Did He really exist? Is He the Son of God? Was He born to a virgin? When and where did this miraculous birth occur? What about the Star of Bethlehem? Did supernatural events in the heavens attest to the fact that He was more than just a man? Where did He grow up? What was He like as a young man? Did an infant Jesus really spend His earliest years performing minor miracles in Egypt, or is that just a myth?