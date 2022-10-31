Earth from Above: Life

Not Available

Take an awe-inspiring journey to discover some of the Earth's most precious living treasures. From the smallest living beings to the magnificent giants of the animals world, life is ever-present in all its rollicking and diverse forms. Yet the dangers posed by human development and encroachment on animals' natural habitats loom ever present, and Life examines the forces in conflict that threaten the natural world. Through breathtaking photography showcasing natural beauty and amazing people, see how all forms of life can come together to make this a sustainable planet for future generations, and why it is so important to preserve its resources.