In the near future, a space station dubbed Earth II is built for the purpose of scientific research and world peace. However, that peace is shattered when the Chinese send up a nuclear bomb that is orbiting just a few miles away from the station. Can the crew disarm the bomb before it detonates, not only destroying the station but setting off World War III?
|Gary Lockwood
|David Seville
|Scott Hylands
|Jim Capa
|Hari Rhodes
|Dr Loren Huxley
|Anthony Franciosa
|Frank Karger
|Mariette Hartley
|Lisa Karger
|Gary Merrill
|Walter Dietrich
