In a kaleidoscopic sequence, images search freely for stories that shape lives — faith, patriotism, anarchism, tourism, returns and arrivals, sketches of daily life and nature. Like a photo book, the film creates new images and relationships between shots, reassembling a journey of impressions where the outlines of the world oscillate. Filmed in Poland, Germany, Portugal, Greece and Brasil. Shot in 16 mm, in seven chapters. [Punto de Vista]