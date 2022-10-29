Earth's Golden Playground

Not Available

Since the first Gold Rush in the late 1890s the Yukon with its legendary Klondike Gold Fields has been known as a remote country shrouded in mystery. A lesser-known fact is that the area around Dawson City still attracts prospectors from all over the world. What unites them is the unshakable belief that the fabled “mother lode“ has not been found yet. The film chronicles the hunt for the hidden treasure. Besides the usual greenhorns and dreamers, there is the unlucky sourdough Corwin who stakes ever new claims in the hope of striking it rich one day. His antagonist Timothy discovered a gold bearing creek many years ago. Now he spends his winters in the Philippines while toiling away in the summertime. He has no qualms about his activities and considers the environmental damage he causes to be “just temporary“.