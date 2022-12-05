Not Available

"Based on Icelandic landscape, EARTH SAGA reveals the powerful beauty of a land formed by volcanic explosion. From steaming lava ash to moss-covered fields, the film redefines color and black and white images, superimposing abstract and surreal visions of nature. Original shooting was done in both 16mm and Super 8mm enabling the filmmaker to alter the inherent texture of the compositions through optical printing techniques of extending sequences, re-framing and superimposing. The resulting footage forms new flowing and rhythmic patterns in an illusionistic translation of landscape. The film is to be preceded by the reading of the poem 'Earth Saga' which was written at the time of the shooting. A copy is enclosed with the film." - RS