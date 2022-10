Not Available

For over two years, filmmaker Brian Luke Seaward traveled to many of the world's most pristine locations - Patagonia(Chile), the Caribbean, Iceland, the Canadian Rockies, Hawaii, Greenland, Alaska, Peru, and New Zealand - capturing the Earth's beauty in ways that are rarely seen. Inspired by decades of National Geographic specials, and the BBC's Planet Earth series, Earth Songs takes the viewer on a journey of this planet we call home.