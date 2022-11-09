Earth Troopers: Earth Defense Force vs. Giant Ant Army!

Not Available

Immensely successful Professor Jonathan Caine has come out with a new book about his favorite subject, ants. He is known and respected all over the world but to his beautiful daughter, radio personality, Audrey Caine, he is an absentee parent. Nevertheless, Caine tries to heal the break between him and his daughter only to be called away to give another lecture on ants to a secretive multi-national corporation, Niles Industries, hidden in the Colorado wilderness. Meanwhile, his daughter, Audrey, is worried more than she’d like to admit. But when a giant ant escapes so does Caine. The giant ant sends out a sonic signal that travels across the four corners of the world and suddenly giant ants are appearing everywhere!