Ancient myths tell of catastrophic destruction by fire and flood. The legends are so extreme that they are often dismissed. Earth Under Fire connects "myths" to science in order to reconstruct the details of prehistoric disasters and explain how they could recur. Compelled by ancient warnings hidden in zodiac lore, and working with science, to confirm that our Galaxy's core exploded at the end of the last ice age, unleashing cosmic rays that enveloped our solar system in a nebula, leading to darkness, frigid cold, solar storms, searing heat, and floods that plagued man for generations. Linking science to details in the myths and monuments of the ancients, he shows how our ancestors recorded the causes of these events, knowledge of which may be crucial for the human race to survive. This information reveals the intelligence and ingenuity of our ancestors who, when faced with extinction, found the means to warn us that the apocalypse that destroyed them could occur once again.