Earth, Wind and Fire - Live in Japan

Not Available

Earth, Wind & Fire are one of the most dynamic and creative funk bands to come out of the seventies and also one of the most successful. Earth, Wind & Fire was led by Maurice White and this DVD captures them on stage in Japan in 1990 during the last tour that Maurice made with the group following the release of the "Heritage" album. Spectacularly staged as ever, the concert features all their best-loved songs. This all live concert from Japan features: System of Survival, Get Away, September, Fantasy, Shining Star, Kalimba Tree, After the Love Is Gone, For The Love Of You, Reasons, Brazilian Rhyme, Let's Groove and That's The Way of the World. The famed group, featuring the talents of Maurice White, Philip Bailey, and Verdine White perform live from the Tokyo Dome in Japan during their "Heritage" tour. Features some of their greatest hits. "After the Love is Gone," Let's Groove," "Reasons," "Shining Star" and many others.