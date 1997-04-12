Earth, Wind & Fire: Live at Montreux

1997

1970s legends Earth, Wind and Fire -- made up in part by the talented Maurice White, Philip Bailey and Verdine White -- serves up a heady mix of classic funk, soul and R&B with these crowd-pleasing performances at the famed Montreux Rock Festival in 1997 and 1998. Watch them rouse the audience and groove to the tune of "Imagination," "September," "Let's Groove," "Can't Hide Love," "Reasons," "After the Love Is Gone" and more.