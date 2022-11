Not Available

Blending rhythm and blues, funk, soul and disco, Earth, Wind & Fire has electrified audiences worldwide since the 1970s. This incandescent compilation rounds up videos and performance footage from the band's entire career, ranging from an update of 1978's "September" to later hits such as "Magnetic." Other tracks include "Serpentine Fire," "Boogie Wonderland" and live versions of "Fantasy," "Sing a Song" and the smash "After the Love Has Gone."