Earthflight 3D

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, EARTHFLIGHT is a totally immersive experience, taking the audience on an incredible flight across the world on the wings of birds. Filmed in 11 countries on four continents, the film took four years to make. Revolutionary aerial techniques and state-of-the-art 3D cameras deliver the reality of flight as viewers join a variety of different avian species on their seasonal journeys. The audience will discover the fascinating Science of flight: how birds maneuver simultaneously in flocks a million strong, manage long-distance journeys, navigate across whole continents, and collaborate with other animals to find food.