Earthian 1: The Beginning Of The End

For five hundred million years, the Angels have been watching Earth from Planet Eden. They have documented the virtues and vices of the Earthians. If the wrongs exceed the rights, Earth will then be destroyed. Kagetsuya and Chihaya are sent to the Earth to investigate the positive and negative sides of the Earthians. Despite this anime being "yaoi", there is almost no gay-love in the first 2 episodes. In episode 1, a male kisses another male angel in the chest, resulting a bad wound in the chest to heal quickly. In episode 3, two men are gonna make love in the bed, but one of them just isn't in the mood for this. Episode 4 has two male characters falling in love with each other.