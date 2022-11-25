Earthian 2: Fallen Angel

Not Available

Chihaya is haunted by strange visions of black wings. Do they hold a special secret, or is it a disease that is prepared to claim his angelic life? Chihaya's search leads him to Sapphire, a black winged, fallen angel. Un- fortunately, Sapphire has become a rock star who lives in hiding and is tormented by a lethal drug habit. Despite this anime being "yaoi", there is almost no gay-love in the first 2 episodes. In episode 1, a male kisses another male angel in the chest, resulting a bad wound in the chest to heal quickly. In episode 3, two men are gonna make love in the bed, but one of them just isn't in the mood for this. Episode 4 has two male characters falling in love with each other.