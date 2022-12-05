Earthly Side of the Moon

Not Available

The film tells an amazing, full of adventure, story, which is stylized as a fantastic story written in the 19th century. So, for example, here a giant wave is quite capable of throwing a person from Earth to the Moon. And lunatics can live on the moon. And these lunatics, it turns out, are also preoccupied with the completely earthly problem of "fathers and children." Relying on adventure fiction as a plot-forming form, the filmmakers talk with the viewer about the problem of intergenerational relationships, try to discern the future generation of humanity and find an eternal link between generations that makes progress in terms of continuity possible. This binder is, of course, love ...