The world, as it is shown to us by Google Earth, is intriguing… The shapes’ imperfections, the textures’ distorsions, the suspended time, are all attributes of a new kind of universe, an hybrid one, looking more like an algorithmic fiction than our tangible reality. Earthsatz tries to amplify the cold and oppressive poetry generated by this « pocket world », where life doesn’t exist and particules are replaced by pixels. Maybe we should try to contemplate it for what it really is: a fictional universe that mimics the one we are living in, developing its own autonomy. With photogrammetry, we scanned some parts of the Google-generated world. We built 3D landscapes from them and tried to highlight their surreal caracteristics, playing with mysterious lights, impossible distortions and moving points of view. "Earthsatz" is a ride in this corrupted world, celebrating all its fictional, articificial and irrational aspects.