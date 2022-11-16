Not Available

Liège. The 1930s. Albert (50) is employed to look after 12-year-old Mia. His most important task is to see to her ice dentures, which have to be changed several times a day. They live alone in a large apartment: the shutters are always drawn, Mia never leaves and day follows day in an unchanging ritual. Every week, the telephone rings and a male voice questions Albert about the girl’s wellbeing. Every week Albert responds with the same answers until one day the voice tells Albert he'll have to bring the girl to Paris. Devastated, Alberts world slowly unravels around him.