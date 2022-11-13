East Dragon

Not Available

In the first year of the Republic of China, Zhang Wei was looking for the reason for the murder of his grandfather Zhang Mou, and he entered the East China Sea with his good friends Daewoo and Xiao Lan to find the legendary "Yi Jing Xuan Yao", but this trip led to the accidental death of Xiao Lan, so Daewoo was born to Zhang Xinxin. Hate, the two parted ways. Over time, the old grandson who sold the antiques won the "Yi Jing Xuan Yao" to find Xiao Lan's death because he was lured by Daewoo to induce Zhang Wei to go to the East China Sea again.