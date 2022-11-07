East L.A. Warriors

1989

As host of gladiator-style duels in which gangbangers battle to the death, East Los Angeles drug kingpin Chesare (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) capitalizes on gang antagonisms. But Chesare hasn't counted on the tactics of vengeance-minded Aurelio (Tony Bravo) and his sidekick Paulo (Kamar De Los Reyes). Vowing to fight without weapons, the determined duo stages a risky coup in the hopes of ending Chesare's reign of terror.