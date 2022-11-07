1989

East L.A. Warriors

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 1989

Studio

PM Entertainment Group

As host of gladiator-style duels in which gangbangers battle to the death, East Los Angeles drug kingpin Chesare (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) capitalizes on gang antagonisms. But Chesare hasn't counted on the tactics of vengeance-minded Aurelio (Tony Bravo) and his sidekick Paulo (Kamar De Los Reyes). Vowing to fight without weapons, the determined duo stages a risky coup in the hopes of ending Chesare's reign of terror.

Cast

Tony BravoAurelo
Kamar de los ReyesPaulo
Lawrence Hilton-JacobsChesare
Sabino Villa LobosHector
Jastereo CoviareStone
James DelasandroEddie

