East London and District

The East London Line was filmed just a couple of years before its closure and total metamorhosis. Nowadays, forming part of the London Overground, here we can see the old Metropolitan stock as many of us remember them running on the East London Line. Services alternated between the two southern termini of New Cross and New Cross Gate. Our journey on board an ‘A’ stock train begins at the former and takes us through the very oldest part of civil engineering on the underground network, Marc Brunel’s 1843 tunnel under the Thames. Peak services continued to Shoreditch, which is where our journey ends.