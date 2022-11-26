Not Available

"The principles of true art is not to portray, but to evoke" - Jerzy Kosinski Upon viewing this cinematic triumph, you may find yourself with a slew of comments, questions, or even -- as the average viewer is quite simple -- criticisms. Fortunately, the director has taken the time to prepare a host of preemptive and platitudinous remarks to quell any potential wanton desire for conversation and support you -- the Viewer -- in coming to the proper conclusion on the film. "Pff clearly you don't understand ___________." "That was the INTENTION you simpleton." "Evidently you don't grasp true art." "Maybe your tastes are just too... mainstream." "Oh but I bet you think Big Bang Theory is a great show." "Yes, it truly was, on all affronts, a masterpiece."