Not Available

"I smell gasoline," the suspicious husband, Matthew, announces in the opening scene of "Easter," Will Scheffer's dark and poignant heartland drama at Naked Angels. Wilma, his wife, has just returned from town, in a wedding dress, no less, and Matthew is worried that she is up to her old tricks. She has already burned down a dozen churches in Oklahoma and Kansas, and all the warning signs point to another holy torching.