Not Available

Easter Dream tells the story of the Resurrection through the eyes of Jason, a young boy who is finding it difficult to cope with the death of his father. His grandfather attempts to comfort him by sharing the story of Easter. Although Jason is familiar with the story, it seems to offer little consolation. One night Jason dreams he has gone back in time to Jerusalem at the time of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. By witnessing the Crucifixion and learning of Jesus Christ's Resurrection, Jason understands that if we live our lives according to the laws and ordinances of Christ's gospel, we can be together as a family forever.