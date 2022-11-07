Eastern Conference All Stars

Not Available

This 122 minute DVD has it all! From Hip Hopin' dope videos to appearances by High & Mighty, Smut Peddlers, Kool G Rap, Kool Keith, and Beatlejuice from the Howard Stern Show! Starting with music videos and ending with enigmatic Beatlejuice outtakes, this DVD is made specifically for Hip Hop heads. From the big budget video "B-Boy Document", by the High & Mighty, to the legendary Smut Peddlers' "Bottom Feeders" video, directed by R.A. the Rugged Man, this collection has all the EC videos including a live performance video "That Smut" specially made for and released exclusively on this DVD.