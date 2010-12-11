Eastern Drift

2010

A thriller about a crook who efforts to get out of the business could cost him his life. Gena is a drug runner who has grown tired of the violence and unpredictability of his life, and he decides it's time to go straight. Gena plans one last score which will give him enough money to get out of the business and relocate to France with his girlfriend Gabrielle. But Gena finds himself between a rock and a hard place when one of his partners fails to pay him; in order to keep the deal in motion, Gena heads to Moscow to ask a mob boss for a much-needed loan. Gena's former girlfriend Sasha gives him a place to stay for the night, but when the gangster decides he wants Gena out of the way for good, they both go on the run in fear of their lives.