Gertrude is a forty-year-old woman. She is lonely and lives in a one-room apartment. She works at a public lavatory. One night, a spider bites her. Gertrude gains superpowers: super strength and ability to weave a web, yet she does not understand how to deal with these new-found abilities. The relationship between the spider and Gertrude reminds of destructive relationship between a man and a woman.