Throughout 2011, a rhythmic chant echoed across the Arab world, as young protesters called for government reform, economic opportunity and political freedom. This wave of demonstrations crossed borders with ease, carried in newspapers and magazines, on Twitter and Facebook, and the airwaves of Al Jazeera and AL Arabiya. These events came to be known as the Arab Awakening. Eastern Winds is a short film initiated by Jawaher Al Sudairy and Timo von Gunten as their first collaboration. Merging adaptations of modern dance, aerial silk performances and circus arts to offer a visual expression and a theatrical performance of political upheavals that occurred in the Arab Spring.