Aiming to entertain and to educate, this exciting TV show is the video counterpart to the popular magazine &NFi;Eastmans' Hunting Journal&NFi_;. Assembled from the program's 2004-2005 broadcast season, the video features nonstop big-game action, including more than 15 kill scenes throughout North America. Among the quarry are African cape buffalo, Colorado and Wyoming elk, Quebec caribou, mule deer and Oregon bighorn sheep.