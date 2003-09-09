2003

Easy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 9th, 2003

Studio

Curb Entertainment

Quirky Jamie Harris (Marguerite Moreau) has a big problem: She's a magnet for less-than-kind men as she hops beds. But things start to look up when she becomes the object of affection of two seemingly normal guys, Mick (Brian O'Byrne) and John (Naveen Andrews). Unfortunately, there's the immense problem of her self-imposed 90-day moratorium on sex. Emily Deschanel co-stars as Jamie's sister, Laura.

Cast

Brían F. O'ByrneMick McCabe
Naveen AndrewsJohn Kalicharan
Emily DeschanelLaura Harris
Caroline GoodallSandy Clarke
D.B. WoodsideMartin Mars
John RothmanLawrence Harris

Images