2003

Quirky Jamie Harris (Marguerite Moreau) has a big problem: She's a magnet for less-than-kind men as she hops beds. But things start to look up when she becomes the object of affection of two seemingly normal guys, Mick (Brian O'Byrne) and John (Naveen Andrews). Unfortunately, there's the immense problem of her self-imposed 90-day moratorium on sex. Emily Deschanel co-stars as Jamie's sister, Laura.