Not Available

'Easy Inn': normally it's a quiet getaway, but this weekend it's overrun by horny guys with big dicks, willing asses and fucking on their minds. Director Tony Dimarco shows you what happens when six studs have nothing to do... except each other. Topher DiMaggio isn't interested in breakfast when he finds Colt Rivers in the kitchen; they fuck right on the counter. Nikko Russo's cock sucking fantasy comes to life when Chris Bines finds him naked on the porch. Ryan Rose shows Adam Wirthmore that there's no need for sexting when there are plenty of horny guys in real life. Colt Rivers and Nikko Russo are restless until they find each other and connect for a cum-filled fucking. Chris Bines is just looking for a gym buddy, but he and Ryan Rose get their workout in at home in a scorching, spontaneous fuck session. For horny men who only want to fuck and be fucked, 'Easy Inn' is the place you'll want to be when you see all the passionate action and steamy fucking that happens there.