'After doing a re-make of John Cassevetes’ "Faces" [1968], I decided to re-make another American classic, Dennis Hopper’s "Easy Rider" [1969]. "Easy Rider" interests me in two ways: its portrayal of 60’s counterculture – unlike "Faces" which for me is more about the 50’s – and its search for place. I divided the original film into scenes (like I did with "Faces") and then replaced each scene with one shot filmed at the original location (unlike "Faces" where shots were gleaned from the original film itself). My "Easy Rider" tries to find today’s counter-culture (if one exists) by replacing the 60’s music with music that I listen to today.' ~ James Benning