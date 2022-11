Not Available

Just three days out from their wedding day, Jess and Max are ready to call it quits from the out-of-control planning. They visit Billie, the owner of a wedding donation company, specializing in donating leftover wedding elements to those in need. However when Max’s brother Charlie will stop at nothing to keep them together, he enlists the help of Billie to ensure this meant-to-be couple gets hitched once and for all.