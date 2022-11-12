Not Available

EAT DRINK LAUGH: The Story of The Comic Strip showcases the iconic New York comedy club where Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and hundreds of the best comedians of our time honed their craft. EAT DRINK LAUGH explores the struggles, triumphs, and incredible journey of the people who kept the comedy club’s doors open and the comedians who graced its stage with their unique voices night after night since 1976. Among the comics featured in the film are Richard Belzer, Billy Crystal, Gilbert Gottfried, Arsenio Hall, Carol Leifer, Jay Leno, Richard Lewis, Bill Maher, Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Joe Piscopo, Colin Quinn, Paul Provenza, Paul Reiser, Ray Romano and Chris Rock.