1994

Eat Drink Man Woman

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 1994

Studio

Good Machine

The film tells the story of a retired and widowed Chinese master chef Chu (Si Hung Lung) and his family living in modern day Taipei, Taiwan. At the start of the film, he lives with his three attractive daughters, all of whom are unattached. As the film progresses, each of the daughters encounters new men in their lives. When these new relationships blossom, the stereotypes are broken and the living situation within the family changes.. The film features several scenes displaying the techniques and artistry of gourmet Chinese cooking. Since the family members have difficulty expressing their love for each other, the intricate preparation of banquet quality dishes for their Sunday dinners is the surrogate for their familial feelings.

Cast

Sihung LungChu
Yu-Wen WangJia-Ning
Jacklyn Wu Jia-Chien
Yang Kuei-MeiJia-Jen
Winston ChaoLi Kai
Sylvia ChangJin-Rong

