Eat, Pray, Fight!

Toramaru, lord of integrated martial arts Mugen-ga-ryu, ends his training journey and visits his master, Gensai. "You have to duel with every martial arts master and win, in order to obtain their esoteric books of martial secrets." Receiving such an order from Gensai, Toramaru makes a pilgrimage around Japan and spends a year fighting. Through his fights with genuine masters in every martial arts such as kung-fu, stick fighting, sword fighting, and nunchaku, this film passionately tells what "Budo" is and what Bushido is. Full of fierce and diverse action! The original fighting movie is finally born here!