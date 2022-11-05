Eat the Rich: The Cannibal Murders

Not Available

FBI Agent Beck has sent in his best man Agent Brach into the underground sewers of the Nevada desert to bust a family of cannibals. What he soon discovers in a world of flesh and bones, that there is more to their investigation than MEATS the EYE. In the tradition of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Writer/Director Ron Atkins brings us a new vision of the macabre, combining dark humor with intense and horrific sequences served up to satisfy the hunger of true horror fans. Prepare to Eat The Rich because an empty stomach is a poor stomach.