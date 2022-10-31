Eat The Sun

Not Available

Mason is a modern day "sungazer" and subject of Peter Sorcher’s award-winning and suspenseful documentary film that follows Mason on an unbelievable and often hilarious cross-country tour into the little known world of sungazing; an ancient practice of looking directly at the sun for a range of physical and spiritual benefits. Throughout his journey, Mason is riddled with uncertainty. Will he damage his eyes? Is the man who inspires thousands lying? Will Mason succeed in his quest to uncover the truth? This captivating documentary will challenge your deepest held beliefs.