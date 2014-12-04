2014

Eat with Me

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Tired of her bland marriage, Emma moves in with her son Elliot in his downtown LA loft. Elliot is a chef at a lackluster Chinese restaurant facing foreclosure. Also he’s gay – and Emma’s distaste and denial over this has made strangers of mother and son. But now, as Emma indulges herself with the encouragement of a saucy new friend, and Elliot confronts his fears of intimacy, mother and son find ways to communicate with food where words fail. Stars Sharon Omi, Teddy Chen Culver, Nicole Sullivan (MADtv) and a surprise moment with George Takei.

Cast

Sharon OmiEmma
Teddy Chen CulverElliot
Nicole SullivanMaureen
George TakeiGeorge
Aidan BristowIan
Jamila AlinaJenny

