Eat with Me

2014

Tired of her bland marriage, Emma moves in with her son Elliot in his downtown LA loft. Elliot is a chef at a lackluster Chinese restaurant facing foreclosure. Also he’s gay – and Emma’s distaste and denial over this has made strangers of mother and son. But now, as Emma indulges herself with the encouragement of a saucy new friend, and Elliot confronts his fears of intimacy, mother and son find ways to communicate with food where words fail. Stars Sharon Omi, Teddy Chen Culver, Nicole Sullivan (MADtv) and a surprise moment with George Takei.