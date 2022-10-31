Eat Your Heart Out

Not Available

In the heart of New York City, men are dying in very violent ways. They are being torn up and ripped apart...and eaten. The only connection is that they all die after hiring a prostitute. And searching for love in this city is Jeffrey...Jeffrey is a sad and lonely man. He hates his job, he hates his life and all he wants is a woman to shower with love and affection. Socially awkward and fearing rejection, Jeffrey finds his companionship with hookers. In a bizarre twist of fate, Jeffrey hires this hooker and almost instantly they fall madly in love. Now he has to find out just how much he is willing to accept in the name of true love...She is feeding on the men of New York City...and there is a lunatic that is hunting her down...and caught in the middle is Jeffrey, who only wanted to love and be loved.