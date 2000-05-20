2000

Eating Air

  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 2000

Studio

Asian Broadcast Centre

Following the chronicles of Ah Bengs, Ah Boy, our anti-hero protagonist played by Benjamin Heng, introduces to us his gang of arcade playing, motorcycle riding, and rooftop gathering friends. While street corner gangs are not as sophisticated as organized hoodlums, they too practice their own brand of honor. Petty fights are common, and so are motorcycle challenges. But when his best friend Ah Gu chances upon drugs and borrows from loan sharks, what will happen to their friendship, as the challenges that they face become more and more dangerous.

Cast

Kit ChanMysterious Girl
Benjamin HengAh Boy

