Not Available

"Eating Happiness" is a call-to-action documentary to stop human dog meat consumption and the brutal, inhumane treatment of the trafficked dogs prior to killing. Animal rights activist Genlin takes you on his personal journey through the back streets and rural villages of Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand and China to disclose the brutal violence of the dog meat trade - an atrocity to man's best friend. As difficult as the subject matter is to watch, the purpose is to inform and educate the world that this activity does exist and to force legislative change from the respective governments.