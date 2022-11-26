Not Available

Despite being literally visible, the conditions surrounding labor in the service industry often go unseen. Eating & Working & Eating & Working​ is a feature-length documentary film that follows six people working in the food industry from the beginning to the end of their work day. Along the way, participants, including food thinkers, writers, and researchers, discuss the joys and frustrations of working in food, the skills utilized in their labor, and the impacts of sexism, racism, and classism on their work environments. Like many of the restaurants and businesses featured in the film, this documentary is a labor of love, a film made on a miniscule budget in an effort to tell stories that are often glossed over in media coverage of food culture.