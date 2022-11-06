Not Available

Ebar Shabor (Bengali: এবার শবর) is an 2015 Bengali Thriller film based on the Detective story Rwin by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay. The film is directed by Arindam Sil, and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Mundus Services. This is the second directorial venture of the director after Aborto. The film is based on the investigation of the murder of Mitali Ghosh (Swastika Mukherjee).What follows is a revelation of certain shameful truths that are prevalent in the life of a typical high society person.