Joe is lonely and broke and his TV doesn’t work and he doesn’t get on with his bros at the factory because he’s a sociopath. Joe interviews for a new job at a nursing home, where he encounters his mother and unexpected forgiveness for past wrongs. This dark comedy features a central performance by UK sensation Rebel Dean that feels like Yahoo Serious doing Bruno S doing Stanley Spadowski doing Cap'n Jack Sparrow while dressed like Benicio del Toro in THE PLEDGE.