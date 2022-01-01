Not Available

The seventh EBI submission, and grappling event shown on 16 July 2016 at The Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, the second Invitational event to be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. This time around, it's the featherweights turn to take center stage. This seventh edition of the Eddie Bravo Invitational will be crowning the promotion’s featherweight (145lbs / 65kg) division champion, a title currently held by Eddie Cummings. Although the open weight tournament (EBI 6) included big names of jiu jitsu’s international circuit, this featherweight event will have the popular tournament return to its origins in a recipe that rose the attention of the sport’s fans in previous showings, a mix of veteran grapplers, fairly unknown talent and rising stars of the submission only movement.