In Ebola Rex, during a "Dino Lives Matter" protest, a captive Tyrannosaurus Rex is injected with the Ebola Virus by a crazed protester and escapes a lab to wreak havoc in Southern California. It's up to an obsessed, renegade Soldier to stop it. The cast includes Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death), Mike Ferguson (Moon of The Blood Beast), Erik Anthony Russo (Angry Asian Murder Hornets) and Ken May (RoboWoman) star.