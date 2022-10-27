Ebola Syndrome

Not Available

Kai San is a sleazy and despicable bastard of the most epic proportions! After being caught screwing the wife of his boss, he goes on a killing spree and flees Hong Kong. 10 years later, Kai finds himself working as a restaurant chef in South Africa. Overworked, underpaid, berated, and extorted by the restaurant owners who know of his fugitive status, Kai is a ticking timebomb... While visiting an ebola infected tribe to purchase some discount meat for the restaurant, Kai takes time out of his busy schedule to rape a sick native woman on his way back to work. Fortunately for our anti-hero, he's a one in a million kind of guy- the kind that recovers from Ebola, yet continues to carry and spread the disease. Now he's mad, and he's not gonna take it anymore! Kai embarks on an over the top killing/raping/Ebola-spreading rampage unlike anything you have ever seen! The Ebola burgers are hot on the grill, and the bodily fluids are flowing freely!